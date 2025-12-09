Preparations Intensify for PM Modi’s December 21 Namrup Visit

Namrup: Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi on Tuesday conducted a detailed on-ground review of preparations at Namrup ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on December 21. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a massive Rs. 11,000-crore Ammonia-Urea fertiliser project and address a large public gathering during the event.
Accompanied by AVFCCL Managing Director Siba Prasad Mohanty and senior officials, Gogoi inspected the venue, which is being prepared to host thousands of attendees. After the site visit, the MLA chaired a high-level coordination meeting with officials from the district administration, police, PWD, APDCL, PHE and other departments to finalise arrangements related to security, infrastructure, logistics and crowd management.
Speaking to the reporters, Gogoi said the upcoming project would be a “game-changer” for Assam and the North East, boosting agriculture and creating significant employment. AVFCCL MD Mohanty added that the foundation ceremony marks the beginning of a transformative phase for fertiliser production in the region.
The AVFCCL project is a collaborative venture, with the Government of Assam holding a 40% equity share, alongside partners like National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Oil India Limited (OIL), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), and Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL).
The new plant, designed to produce 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea annually, aims to reduce input costs, ensure timely availability for farmers, and become the largest urea-producing facility in the North East, driving agricultural and economic growth.