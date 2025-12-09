Preparations Intensify for PM Modi’s December 21 Namrup Visit

Namrup: Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi on Tuesday conducted a detailed on-ground review of preparations at Namrup ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on December 21. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a massive Rs. 11,000-crore Ammonia-Urea fertiliser project and address a large public gathering during the event.

Accompanied by AVFCCL Managing Director Siba Prasad Mohanty and senior officials, Gogoi inspected the venue, which is being prepared to host thousands of attendees. After the site visit, the MLA chaired a high-level coordination meeting with officials from the district administration, police, PWD, APDCL, PHE and other departments to finalise arrangements related to security, infrastructure, logistics and crowd management.