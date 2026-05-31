Probe Finds Major Quality Lapses, Asset Misuse in Rs 130-Crore Asom Mala Road Project

A correspondent

DIGBOI: A government investigation into the Rs 130.41-crore Digboi–Pengree–Bordumsa–Mohong Chariali road project has found major construction problems and increased tensions among those involved, leading to demands for fixing the faulty work and an independent review of the claims and counterclaims related to the project.

The inquiry, led by Co-District Commissioner Phyllis VLH Hrangchal, ACS, found widespread deviations from approved engineering standards in the 40-kilometre corridor being executed under the Asom Mala 2.0 programme. Inspections showed that important layers of the road were thinner than they should be, and problems with the materials, like too many fine aggregates, could weaken the road's strength and durability.

Serious deficiencies were also reported in RCC box culverts and drainage structures. Inspectors noted poor workmanship, honeycombing in concrete, uneven drainage floors and the absence of mandatory weep holes, raising concerns about long-term safety and performance.

The report states that many of these shortcomings had previously been flagged by third-party quality monitoring consultants, but corrective measures were allegedly delayed or insufficient.

The inquiry also highlighted discrepancies involving nearly 9.87 lakh paver blocks removed during road widening works. While around four lakh blocks were reportedly stolen, leading to the registration of an FIR at Digboi Police Station, a significant number were damaged or diverted, raising questions over the handling of public assets.

The project has remained stalled since April amid a bitter dispute involving contractor Matlebuddin Ahmed, contractor representative Bhaskar Goswami and petitioner Manas Protim Dahutia of BJYM Tingrai Mandal Committee. Multiple complaints and counter-complaints have been filed before government agencies, with rival sides levelling allegations against one another.

The report noted that tensions had escalated earlier during an official inspection on May 14, when an alleged confrontation took place in the presence of officials.

However, recommending an independent probe into allegations of intimidation, threats and assault, the inquiry has also sought accountability for poor workmanship and stricter oversight before construction resumes.

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