“Pulakit Tapoban” Lights Up Nagaon with Music, Tributes, and Classical Grace

he evening was graced by several distinguished guests, including Prof.Dr. Hitesh Deka, Vice Chancellor of Nagaon University; Rupak Sharma, MLA of Nagaon–Batadrava Constituency; Pandit Pradyut Mishra, noted classical music guru; senior tabla artist Tangkeshwar Baidya; and Nisha Barua, Programme Officer of Nagaon Akashvani. Several respected journalists, cultural workers, and art enthusiasts from the district were also in attendance. As part of its mission to promote Indian classical music and preserve Assam’s cultural richness, Sur Sadhana showcased the depth of training its students receive.

Performances of traditional ragas, devotional songs, and instrumental pieces highlighted the harmony between discipline and creativity that the institution upholds.

The audience are appreciative throughout the evening. Instrumental support was provided by a talented group of musicians including Abhishek Dhar, Dipu Das, Lakshya Nath, Atul Mahanta, Konak Hira, Jatindra Nath Mahanta, and Arunabh Bezbaruah. Young performers such as Tapas Talukdar, Pritam Kumar Nath, Anurag Barua, Siddhant Kashyap, Sneha Meed, Kumar Dutta, and Abismita Barua earned special praise for their dedication and stage presence.

Sur Sadhana President Dr Nava Kumar Mahanta spoke of the institution’s enduring commitment to nurturing talent through music. Director Suwagmoni Mahanta concluded the event by thanking parents and guardians for their continuous encouragement and urged them to support children’s holistic growth both academically and artistically.

The performances that celebrated Assam’s cultural essence, Pulakit Tapoban 2025 stood out as a heartfelt tribute and a shining example of the timeless power of music to unite, heal, and inspire.