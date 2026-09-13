Putin’s New Delhi Visit Marks ‘Turning Point’ for India-Russia Ties, Says Russia News Chief

New Delhi : Highlighting the significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin's presence in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, Ekaterina Nadolskaya, Editor-in-Chief of Russia News, expressed optimism about a major boost in bilateral cooperation across financial, economic, and cultural spheres.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Nadolskaya recalled her previous visit during the G20 Summit three years ago, when delegates frequently inquired about President Putin's absence. She emphasised that his physical attendance at the 2026 BRICS Summit marks a pivotal shift in strengthening ties between India and Russia.

President Putin's presence at the New Delhi summit signals a renewed momentum in India-Russia strategic and economic ties.

"This is my second time in India. I was here 3 years ago for the G20. When I was at the G20, people from different countries came to me and asked why Vladimir Putin did not come...Now, Putin has come to India," she said.

She expected acceleration in bilateral banking mechanisms, trade settlement systems, and broader economic partnerships following the leaders' meetings.

"I think it is very important because after this Summit, many things will change between our countries - India and Russia, I hope: in the economic sector and banking sector, in the culture sector too," Nadolskaya said.

Nadolskaya praised the popularity of Indian culture, cuisine, and dance in Russia, pointing to the growing presence of Indian restaurants and inviting Indians to visit Saint Petersburg.

"We really like Indian dance and Indian food. We have several Indian restaurants," she said.

Inviting Indians to visit Russia, Nadolskaya said, "I invite you to Saint Petersburg; it is a nice city like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore."

"We really like Indian people," she added.

Nadolskaya's remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRICS leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, participated in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Following the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026, PM Modi and other BRICS leaders posed for a family photograph and participated in a joint tree plantation at Bharat Mandapam.

The BRICS leaders also visited the Bharat Innovates exhibition at Bharat Mandapam, where they toured showcases of Indian innovation and technology.(ANI)

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