Raging Brahmaputra Devours Land Along the Brahmaputra: Sparks Widespread Concern

Dibrugarh: A state of intense panic erupted among the residents of Maijan Bor Village located at Dibrugarh, when a piece of land along the riverbank was washed away by the raging Brahmaputra. Nearly 15 meters of land were conceded on the morning of November 3. This event caused widespread worries, as it signals to a considerable erosion. The river reportedly experienced a sudden surge in its water level by nearly four to four and a half which created a sense of havoc among the people.
Furthermore, Water Resources Department personnel claimed that the Central Water Commission has not delivered any earlier information about the probable, which highlights a significant lapse that has created a state of concern within the department.
To combat the ongoing erosion, the departments have promptly acted upon it. The agency has begun emergency works by dumping A-type and C-type geo-bags along the concerned area. However, an atmosphere of anxiety still lingers among the locals, given that the situation might escalate and engulf their homes as well as the nearby areas of Dibrugarh. The Assam Medical School and establishments that comprise the town’s 190-year-old heritage.
The locals insisted that the administration take consolidated measures to mitigate the issue, instead of any temporary solutions. They expressed that if the problem persists in the future, it could threaten Dibrugarh’s cultural and economic lifeline along the fragile riverbank of the mighty Brahmaputra.