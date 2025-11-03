Raging Brahmaputra Devours Land Along the Brahmaputra: Sparks Widespread Concern

Dibrugarh: A state of intense panic erupted among the residents of Maijan Bor Village located at Dibrugarh, when a piece of land along the riverbank was washed away by the raging Brahmaputra. Nearly 15 meters of land were conceded on the morning of November 3. This event caused widespread worries, as it signals to a considerable erosion. The river reportedly experienced a sudden surge in its water level by nearly four to four and a half which created a sense of havoc among the people.

Furthermore, Water Resources Department personnel claimed that the Central Water Commission has not delivered any earlier information about the probable, which highlights a significant lapse that has created a state of concern within the department.