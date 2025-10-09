Rupkamal Kalita Faces Third Day of SIT Questioning, Says 10 People Were on Yacht Not 7

Guwahati: In a major development in the ongoing probe led by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), NRI Rupkamal Kalita has been summoned for the third consecutive day for questioning. The investigation, monitored by senior officials of the CID and SIT, has taken a significant turn following new claims made in his remand statement.
According to SIT sources, Kalita reportedly stated that there were 10 people present on the yacht, not 7 as initially believed. This revelation has widened the scope of the investigation, prompting the team to verify identities and roles of the three additional individuals allegedly on board.
Officials have maintained that Kalita’s repeated summons reflect the need for further clarity regarding inconsistencies between witness statements and physical evidence gathered so far. The SIT continues to examine digital footprints, call records, and travel logs to corroborate the latest version.
While authorities have not disclosed specific case details citing the sensitivity of the matter, sources indicate that the probe is entering a crucial phase. The statement has raised fresh questions about the sequence of events aboard the yacht, and investigators are expected to confront other witnesses with Kalita’s claims in the coming days.
Further updates are awaited as the SIT intensifies its efforts to uncover the full truth behind the mystery.