Rare ‘fanged’ mud-nesting frog discovered in Arunachal

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: A rare frog species with distinctive fanged jaws and unusual underground nesting behaviour has been discovered in Namdapha Tiger Reserve in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, further underscoring the region's global biodiversity significance.

The finding, announced by the Wildlife Institute of India on Wednesday, highlights previously undocumented amphibian diversity in India's northeast.

The newly identified amphibian belongs to the Limnonectes group and is notable for its fang-like jaw structure, an uncommon feature among frogs, which scientists believe may play a role in feeding or territorial interactions.

Equally remarkable is its nesting behaviour as the species constructs cup-shaped nests beneath moist soil layers, hidden deep within leaf litter on the evergreen forest floor.

Named after Motijheel Lake within the reserve, an area known for its amphibian richness, the frog emits a distinct "woooooak" call that echoes through the forest during April and May.

Researchers say this vocalisation helped in locating and identifying the species during field studies.

Initial observations suggest the frog is medium-sized, consistent with other members of its group, typically measuring between 2.3 and 3.5 centimetres. It bears a dark-brown line between the eyes and an inverted ''V'-shaped ridge along its back, adding to its unique physical profile.

Scientists involved in the study said the discovery reinforces the ecological importance of Arunachal Pradesh's forests, particularly Namdapha Tiger Reserve, which is already recognised for its high concentration of rare and endemic species.

The finding contributes to global knowledge on amphibian evolution, especially adaptive traits like subterranean nesting.

The research was carried out by a team from the Wildlife Institute of India, with field surveys conducted over recent years in the dense rainforest landscape of Namdapha. While detailed scientific publication timelines are awaited, the species was formally documented last year following extensive ecological assessment and morphological analysis.

Herpetologists associated with the study noted that such discoveries are critical for conservation planning, particularly in fragile ecosystems facing increasing environmental pressures.

They emphasised that many species in the region remain undocumented due to its difficult terrain and limited scientific exploration.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed the discovery, describing it as a significant addition to the state's natural heritage.

"A remarkable discovery from Namdapha Tiger Reserve reveals a new species of mud-nesting 'fanged frog', highlighting the hidden wonders of Arunachal Pradesh's rich biodiversity," Mein said in a post on X.

He added that the species' unique nesting behaviour offers fresh insights into evolutionary adaptation in dense forest ecosystems and commended researchers for their contribution to expanding scientific understanding.

The discovery, experts say, further cements Arunachal Pradesh's position as one of the world's most important biodiversity hotspots and highlights the urgent need for sustained conservation efforts.

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