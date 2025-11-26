Red Fort Attack: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Makes the Seventh Key Arrest

New Delhi: In a noteworthy breakthrough in the probe into the deadly November 10 car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Faridabad resident accused of aiding the suicide bomber shortly before the attack.

The accused, identified as Soyab from Dhauj in Faridabad, is the seventh person detained in connection with the blast, which claimed 15 lives and left more than two dozen injured. Investigators have alleged that Soyab provided shelter and logistical assistance to suicide attacker Umar Un Nabi in the crucial hours leading up to the explosion.

According to the NIA, the arrest of Soyab has substantially strengthened the agency's understanding of the wider network involved in what is considered one of the most serious terror attacks in the capital in recent years. Multiple teams are presently pursuing leads and conducting searches across states with the support of local police to identify and apprehend more conspirators.