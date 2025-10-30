Remembering Syed Sadullah : A Voice That Touched Generations

Guwahati : The music world is in mourning as Syed Sadullah, the legendary singer known for his soul-stirring voice, has passed away. Celebrated for his ability to blend classical finesse with contemporary emotion, Sadullah’s songs became the soundtrack of countless lives, transcending generations and borders.

Fans and fellow artists alike remember him not just for his extraordinary talent, but for his humility, warmth, and unwavering dedication to music. His melodies carried stories of love, hope, and resilience touching hearts in ways that words alone could never capture.