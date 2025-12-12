Tezpur Woman Arrested Over Foreign Money Transfer Case

Tezpur: The Tezpur Police have arrested a woman named Jyotika Kalita, a Tezpur-based resident, who allegedly married a Pakistani national, in connection with a foreign money transfer case. The arrest took place on December 5 after she returned from Dubai, where the suspected transactions reportedly occurred.

The investigation began when authorities received information about large sums of money being deposited into the bank account of a family in Borjhar village. Case No. 770/25 was registered under Sections 316(2), 380(4), 340(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the probe, four individuals, Jyotika Kalita, Jitu Kalita, Simu Das, and Abhijit Das were detained. Jyotika was initially sent to police custody for interrogation, while the three others were remanded to Tezpur Central Jail.

On Thursday, Jyotika was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Tezpur, which ordered her remand to Tezpur Jail. Police sources revealed that Jyotika had married a Pakistani citizen on February 25, 2025, and had traveled to multiple countries, including Dubai and the UAE, since then. Authorities also seized 44 ATM cards, 17 bank passbooks, cheque books, and other financial documents from her and her associates, suggesting a possible wider cross-border financial network. The investigation is ongoing, with police examining the source of the foreign funds and potential links abroad.