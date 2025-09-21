Sonapur to be the Venue for Zubeen Garg’s Cremation

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday said that the final decision on the cremation site of late singer Zubeen Garg will be taken by his family.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, the minister said, “The family will decide the location for Zubeen Garg’s last rites, although we have provided them with a few suggestions.”

He further mentioned that one of the suggested sites is near Sonapur, along with several other options, but clarified that the state government will respect the family’s wishes in the final decision. The government, he added, is coordinating with local authorities to ensure all arrangements are carried out smoothly.

Sources have indicated that Hatimura, Kamarkuchi in Sonapur has been identified as the likely site for the cremation ceremony. By Sunday evening, the location is expected to be officially announced. Preparations have already begun at the site, with local residents actively assisting. Nearly 30 bighas of land have reportedly been offered for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains have arrived in Guwahati at 6:49 AM and is currently heading to his Kahilipara residence. After family rituals, the body will be placed at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, where thousands of fans are expected to gather to pay their last respects to Assam’s most beloved cultural icon.