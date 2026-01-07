Road projects under NESIDS: Seven NE states, including Assam, fail to meet targets

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Seven states of the Northeast, including Assam, failed to meet their expenditure targets in Q3 (quarter 3) of 2025-26 under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS-Roads). The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) funds 100 percent for road projects under NESIDS.

The Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EIMC) on NESIDS-Roads had its meeting in New Delhi recently. During the review of the expenditure of funds, the seven NE states failing to meet their targets in Q3 (October, November, and December 2025) came to light.

The office memorandum of the MDoNER, issued on January 1, 2026, states that the cumulative expenditure target for road projects under NESIDS in Q3 for the eight northeastern states was Rs 334.78 crore. However, the eight states of the region could spend only Rs 175.57 crore, and Rs 159.21 crore remained unspent. Only Meghalaya could meet its expenditure target in Q3. Its target of expenditure was Rs 23.60 crore, and the state spent Rs 25.90 crore. The other states, including Assam, failed to meet the expenditure target under NESIDS-Roads. Assam spent Rs 58.95 crore against the target of Rs 86.63 crore in Q3, leaving Rs 24.68 crore unspent.

Arunachal Pradesh spent Rs 39.24 crore against the target of Rs 53.33 crore, Manipur spent Rs 11.36 crore against the target of Rs 31.61 crore, Mizoram spent Rs 14.93 crore against the target of Rs 19.52 crore, Nagaland spent Rs 8.13 crore against the target of Rs 77.19 crore, Sikkim spent Rs 17.05 crore against the target of Rs 35.80 crore, and Tripura could not spend at all. It had the target of Rs 10.10 crore.

This is despite the MDoNER asking the states of the region to speed up the ongoing road projects under the NESIDS.

