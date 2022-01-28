Safe homecoming of missing Arunachal youth Miram Taron

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: In a positive manifestation of efforts of Indian Army along with all government agencies, Chinese PLA handed over Miram Taron, the missing Indian teenager from Arunachal Pradesh on January 27 at Damai, Border Personnel Meeting Point, across Anjaw District of Arunachal Pradesh.

The 17-year-old teenager, Miram Taron from the Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, had inadvertently strayed and went missing recently while hunting on 18 January 2022. Indian Army immediately approached PLA on the hotline to trace and secure the safe return of the boy and shared identity details of Miram with PLA. On 26 January, PLA confirmed that Miram would be handed back to the Indian Army at Damai Border Personnel Meeting Point on January 27, 2022.

Subsequently today Indian Army took over Miram Taron at Border Personnel Meeting point at Damai across Kibithu Sector Lohit District, Arunachal Pradesh after completing all the formalities. He is being handed over to his parents at the earliest.

Miriam Taron is in high spirits and is elated to be back in his country. He and his family expressed gratitude for the sincere efforts by the Indian Army and the government to ensure his safe return.

Indian Army thanked China's PLA for upholding the Border Defence Cooperation Agreements between the two countries, leading to the return of the Indian teenager, furthering maintenance of peace and tranquillity. Indian Army true to its ethos remains committed to working tirelessly for the well-being of the people of Northeast and the entire nation, Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, Public Relations Officer Ministry of Defence, Tezpur said.

