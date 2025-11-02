We need assurance that the guilty cannot escape punishment: Samujjal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya today said that the charge sheet submitted by the SIT probing Zubeen's death should be strong and without any scope for the guilty to escape punishment. He talked of certainty in this aspect, something that AASU as well as Assam's people are eagerly awaiting.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Bhattacharjya emphasized, "Our singer of the heart, Zubeen Garg, must be given justice. The question in everybody's mind is how he will get justice. To ensure justice for Zubeen, the guilty must be given exemplary punishment. How will the guilty get exemplary punishment? It is only when the investigation is speedy and watertight. The most important thing is that the charge sheet submitted by the SIT after concluding their investigation should be tight and strong so that the guilty cannot escape through any loophole in the law. This process should be ascertained. We need assurance on this aspect. AASU and the people of Assam are waiting for such an assurance."

Also Read: Zubeen Garg’s death case: Three vital reports provided by Singapore Police to the SIT