Sarma Pledges Phased Hike of Assam Tea Workers’ Daily Wages to Rs 500

Guwahati: Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the NDA government would continue to prioritise the welfare of tea garden workers in the state and promised a phased increase in daily wages up to Rs 500 in the coming years.

Highlighting the BJP-led government’s initiatives for the tea community over the last decade today, Sarma said the NDA has worked extensively for the holistic development of ‘cha shramiks', whom he described as the backbone of Assam’s 200-year-old tea legacy.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister said, "For the last 10 years, the NDA government has worked for the holistic development of Assam’s Cha Shramiks, who are the backbone of our 200-year-old tea legacy. In NDA 3.0, we will further strengthen the lives and livelihoods of every Cha Shramik with a phased 'wage increase to Rs 500.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted several welfare and educational measures undertaken by the government for tea garden communities. According to official data shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, the Assam government has established 118 model high schools in tea garden areas between 2021 and 2026 to improve access to quality education for children from tea worker families.

The government has now set a target to establish 100 more model high schools in tea garden regions in a phased manner between 2026 and 2031. (IANS)

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