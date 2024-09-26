Scanty rainfall persists in Northeast, Rainfall warning for Assam today

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A few spells of rainfall in the last two days have brought down the mercury in the middle of an unprecedented heatwave in the month of September. But the deficit in rainfall across Assam has persisted, and the departure from normal has reached minus 85% for the week ending on Wednesday (September 25).

The situation is the same for all NE states, and the deficit in rainfall ranges between 29% and 93% for the week.

Statistics revealed by the Regional Metereological Centre, Guwahati, of the India Metereological Department (IMD) today show that the worst-affected is Nagaland, with a 93% shortfall in rainfall. The state received only 3.4 mm of rainfall during the week from September 19 to 25. Normally, Nagaland receives 49.4 mm of rainfall during this period.

After Nagaland, the state of Mizoram recorded a shortfall of 88% in rainfall. The state got only 10.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 84.1 mm in the week mentioned.

The last week witnessed an unprecedented heatwave in Assam, with the maximum temperature breaking all-time records during the month of September in Guwahati and a few other places. On September 23, the mercury hit 39.3 degrees Celsius, breaking all previous heat records. The same day, the city’s denizens got some respite with a drop in the temperature after a sharp spell of rainfall in the late afternoon. Despite the intermittent rain in the last few days, the deficit in rainfall was recorded at 85% in Assam. According to IMD, in the week ending Wednesday, Assam received only 9.4 mm of rainfall, against the normal rainfall of 62.6 mm during this time.

The hilly state of Arunachal Pradesh also received deficit rainfall of 72% in the week. The state got 23.9 mm of rainfall, against the normal rainfall of 84.2 mm.

Manipur also witnessed below-normal rainfall in the week ending September 25. The state received 13.7 mm of rainfall, against the normal rainfall of 40.6 mm, which is less by 66%.

Similarly, the neighbouring state of Meghalaya recorded 65% less than normal rainfall in the same week. Against the normal rainfall of 118.1 mm, the state received only 41.8 mm of rain.

During the week, Tripura received 44.9 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 63.3 mm of rainfall, with a deficit of 29%.

In the meantime, on Wednesday afternoon, the IMD issued an alert for September 26, with the prediction that some places in Assam are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms,

The rainfall warning for September 26 says that ‘Thunderstorm with Lightning along with Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy Rain (12-20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places over Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Chirang, Bongaigaon, and Kokrajhar districts.’

The current meteorological conditions, according to IMD, are that a cyclonic circulation lies over south Chhattisgarh & neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height. Also, a trough runs from north Konkan to south Bangladesh across the cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height.

“Under the influence of the above synoptic conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal due to Southerly/South Westerly winds in the lower level, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with heavy to very heavy rainfall from 25th-26th September, 2024, in Assam,” the IMD warning says.

