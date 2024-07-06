Second Wave of Floods Devastates Agricultural Sector, Over 1.4 Lakh Farmer Families Affected

Guwahati: The second wave of floods in the state has destroyed the livelihoods of different sections of people in the state, but none more so than those engaged in agricultural activities. This is the season when farmers engage in paddy cultivation, and their efforts were nipped in the bud. The floods have destroyed crops standing on more than 31,000 hectares.

According to the Agriculture Department, more than 1,41,848 farmer families have been affected till now in 2,534 villages in 25 districts during the second wave of floods. The damage to the crops of the farmers is being assessed by the department. In the initial assessment, the worst-affected crops are paddy and kharif vegetables. Of all the crops that were in the fields at the time the second wave of floods struck, kharif vegetables were being farmed in 8079. 28 hectares of land were completely wiped out. This has led to a scarcity of vegetables in the markets, especially in urban centres, including Guwahati. The paucity of seasonal vegetables has pushed their prices sky-high.

The Agriculture Department’s assessment of crop damage stated that, summer paddy in 238 hectares (ha); autumn paddy in 74.5 ha; winter paddy in 4306.46 ha; transplanted Sali in 3721.8 ha; oilseeds in 10 ha; summer maize in 1947.23 ha; summer pulses in 455 ha; jute and mesta in 4735.5 ha; kharif vegetables in 8079.28 ha; sugarcane in 377.26 ha; spices in 53 ha; fruits and plantation crops in 637.56 ha; Sali seedlings in 6184.97 ha; and others crops standing on 905 ha of cropland were damaged by the second wave of floods.

The quantum of assistance to be provided by the government will be decided as soon as the flood waters start receding and a final assessment is made.

