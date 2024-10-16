Set Up Mobile Accessory Unit in Assam: Minister Keshab Mahanta to Jyotiraditya Scindia

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has requested Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to set up a unit for the manufacture of mobile and telecom accessories.

The science and technology ministers of the states had a meeting at the India Mobile Congress that began in New Delhi today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the congress. Assam Information and Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta urged Scindia, on behalf of the Assam government, to set up a unit for manufacturing mobile and telecom accessories near Sonapur in Assam. He also said that Assam still has 219 villages in hills, sars, and border areas lying out of the coverage of the mobile network. He requested the Union Minister to bring these villages within the reach of the mobile network.

Mahanta also requested Scindia to include 1055 gaon panchayats that were left out of the first phase of BharatNet in Assam, besides skilling the youth of Assam to make them render services in the telecom sector.

Mahanta thanked the union minister for the decision taken by his ministry to update Dablong, a remote village in the Nagaon district, as a 5G intelligent village.

Scindia said at the meeting that around 35,000 villages in the country are still beyond the coverage of mobile and internet services, and the Government of India is trying to bring all these villages within the mobile network by mid-2025.

