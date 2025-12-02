‘Seva Teerth': New PMO Complex Symbolises Shift from Power to Public Service

New Delhi: The new complex that will house the Prime Minister's Office will be officially known as 'Seva Teerth', officials said on Tuesday. The complex, earlier referred to as the Executive Enclave under the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, is nearing completion and will soon serve as a central hub for key administrative functions of the Union Government.

Along with the PMO, the enclave will also house offices of the Cabinet Secretariat, the National Security Council Secretariat, and India House, a facility earmarked for high-level meetings with visiting foreign dignitaries.