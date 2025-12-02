‘Seva Teerth': New PMO Complex Symbolises Shift from Power to Public Service

New Delhi: The new complex that will house the Prime Minister's Office will be officially known as 'Seva Teerth', officials said on Tuesday. The complex, earlier referred to as the Executive Enclave under the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, is nearing completion and will soon serve as a central hub for key administrative functions of the Union Government.
Along with the PMO, the enclave will also house offices of the Cabinet Secretariat, the National Security Council Secretariat, and India House, a facility earmarked for high-level meetings with visiting foreign dignitaries.
According to officials, the name ‘Seva Teerth’ reflects the government’s larger philosophical shift. It signals that governance is moving from ‘satta’ (power) to ‘seva’ (service), and from authority to responsibility.
This renaming comes in the wake of changes such as Rajpath becoming Kartavya Path, the Prime Minister's residence being renamed Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016, and the naming of the Central Secretariat as Kartavya Bhavan, all a part of a governance ethos centred around responsibility and public welfare.
“Every name, every symbol now points to a simple idea: Government exists to serve,” officials noted, emphasising that the change of name reflects a broader mindset shift toward citizen-first governance.