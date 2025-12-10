Seven Arrested in Shocking Drug-Laced Robbery in Bongaigaon's Abhayapuri

Abhayapuri: A sensational robbery case from Garudukan in Bongaigaon district has taken a serious turn, with Abhayapuri Police arresting seven accused following a swift and detailed investigation. The incident occurred on the night of 26 November, when a family of three, belonging to Ajay Shankar Das, was allegedly drugged and robbed of gold ornaments and cash.
According to police, the robbers mixed intoxicating substances into the family’s food, leaving all members unconscious before looting the house. The following morning, neighbours discovered the family in a semi-conscious state and rushed them to the hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, police uncovered that the entire robbery had been orchestrated by the victim’s own relative, Chandan Das. Officers said he had deliberately spiked the family’s food that evening and later joined hands with a group of accomplices to execute the theft once the victims were incapacitated.
Abhayapuri CDSP Anupjyoti Bora briefed the media on Wednesday, confirming that seven individuals involved in the crime had been apprehended. Gold items looted during the robbery were also recovered. However, three accused persons remain at large, and efforts are underway to trace them.
Police say the case highlights a disturbing breach of trust, with a close family member masterminding the plot. Further investigation is in progress, and authorities expect to make more arrests soon.