Seven Arrested in Shocking Drug-Laced Robbery in Bongaigaon's Abhayapuri

During the investigation, police uncovered that the entire robbery had been orchestrated by the victim’s own relative, Chandan Das. Officers said he had deliberately spiked the family’s food that evening and later joined hands with a group of accomplices to execute the theft once the victims were incapacitated.

Abhayapuri CDSP Anupjyoti Bora briefed the media on Wednesday, confirming that seven individuals involved in the crime had been apprehended. Gold items looted during the robbery were also recovered. However, three accused persons remain at large, and efforts are underway to trace them.

Police say the case highlights a disturbing breach of trust, with a close family member masterminding the plot. Further investigation is in progress, and authorities expect to make more arrests soon.