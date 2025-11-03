Several TU Students Receive Online Threats Amid Ongoing Protest: University Community Strongly Condemns Action

In response to the episodes, the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), the Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA) strongly condemn the intimidation, calling it an onslaught. They propound it as a clear violation of democratic rights, freedom, and expression.

Furthermore, the fraternity demands immediate intervention by the law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough probe into the matter. The fraternity, while reiterating its unity and determination, said that no number of threats, extortion, or bribery could weaken or silence its united voice. The University community is firm in the cause of safeguarding the rights and dignity of the students.