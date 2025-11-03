Several TU Students Receive Online Threats Amid Ongoing Protest: University Community Strongly Condemns Action

Tezpur: Amidst the continuing student movement against the alleged corruption of the escaping Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, the students have fallen prey to online bullying and targeting. The protest has been ongoing for more than 42 days, garnering widespread attention. Some students are allegedly receiving anonymous threats on social media from unidentified sources on Sunday, November 2.
Moreover, the students claim that the messages include details of their families and were purportedly intended to coerce them into withdrawing from the demonstration. Some even carried monetary offers to quit their involvement. The students assert that the incidents reportedly aim to instil fear and disrupt the non-violent protests.
In response to the episodes, the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), the Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA) strongly condemn the intimidation, calling it an onslaught. They propound it as a clear violation of democratic rights, freedom, and expression.
Furthermore, the fraternity demands immediate intervention by the law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough probe into the matter. The fraternity, while reiterating its unity and determination, said that no number of threats, extortion, or bribery could weaken or silence its united voice. The University community is firm in the cause of safeguarding the rights and dignity of the students.