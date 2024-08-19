SHARE Points the Way Forward in India-Bangladesh Relations

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A set of policy recommendations has been formulated by the Society to Harmonise Aspirations for Responsible Engagement (SHARE) on how India should move forward in the context of recent developments in neighbouring Bangladesh. The recommendations were announced today after several deliberations by the executive committee of SHARE, which includes seasoned Bangladesh and Northeast India experts on its panel. This includes chairperson Radha Krishna Mathur, and members Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita (retd.), Nazeeb Arif, Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap, and Subimal Bhattacharjee, among others.

The Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government’s ouster on August 5, 2024, plunged Bangladesh into chaos. The exit of Sheikh Hasina has changed the status quo in the country. As a close neighbour with a 4000-km-long border with Bangladesh, it is likely to have implications for India, especially in the Northeast, the experts at SHARE believe.

Political instability in Bangladesh has direct repercussions for several development projects in India’s Northeast. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed concerns about potential infiltration and the possibility of a resurgence of Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs). The Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Manipur have also voiced their apprehension of a possible refugee crisis in Assam and Tripura if the situation in Bangladesh is not resolved soon. Leaders in Tripura have also voiced concerns over attacks on minorities.

Additionally, it is the view of SHARE that development in India’s Northeast is contingent on a stable, secure, and friendly Bangladesh. One of the reasons why the region has been able to begin its journey towards development is the strict action taken by the Awami League against the IIGs and radicals in Bangladesh. As such, it is imperative that anti-India sentiments are tackled through policy interventions, especially among the masses.

Considering the inaction of the police and the inability of the army to assume full control, India should use its considerable influence among various stakeholders in Bangladesh and urge them to work with the interim government. This should include having back channels with opposition parties, most importantly, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Similarly, ongoing localised trade should not be curbed, especially in relation to Northeast India. In this context, the Border Haats, which are non-operational since COVID, should be operationalised immediately.

New Delhi and Dhaka must engage in frank bilateral talks where red lines must be communicated. The export of radicalisation to Northeast India and West Bengal is absolutely unacceptable for India. India’s stand must be clearly communicated with the leadership in Bangladesh. Considering India’s global standing as an emerging global power, it is India’s moral obligation to stand by Bangladesh in times of crisis.

The two neighbours should also work together to strengthen multilateral forums such as the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) initiatives, etc.

Further, connectivity is a key pillar of Indo-Bangla engagements. The vast spectrum of road, rail, inland water, or even air connectivity projects that the two nations have embarked upon are a testament in this regard. However, such connectivity also exposes India’s Northeast to potential security concerns, as these portals may be misused by anti-India elements to enter the region and wreak havoc. Historically, anti-India forces have used Bangladesh as a launchpad to destabilize the North-Eastern states of India.

While India would want to pursue a national policy, in reality, the relevance of India’s Northeast in the context of Bangladesh remains disproportionately high. This is especially true when one considers how anti-India policies in Bangladesh have an almost exclusive impact on India’s Northeast. Thus, New Delhi has to factor in the voices emanating from its North-Eastern states while formulating its policy towards Dhaka.

While India waits for political and economic stability to return to Bangladesh, addressing the aspirations of the youth is important. Their dreams are not different from those of India’s youth—education, skilling and career opportunities. It is important to note that the two countries have everything to lose if they pursue a zero-sum game and everything to gain if they adopt a win-win approach, SHARE maintains.

