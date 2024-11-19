Arunachal: Indian Army Pays Tribute to Martyrs of 1962 Indo-China War at Battle of Nyukmadung, Tawang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army on Monday paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1962 Indo-China war who fought courageously at the Battle of Nyukmadung against the advancing Chinese forces in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The Army observed the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Nyukmadung with profound emotion and unwavering gratitude at the Nyukmadung War Memorial, situated between Dirang and Sela Pass, a defense spokesman said.

The memorial stands as an enduring symbol of courage and sacrifice, paying homage to the 62nd Infantry Brigade, whose bravery on November 18, 1962, etched their names into the nation’s history.

The event began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial by dignitaries, veterans, soldiers, and families of the martyrs, Defence Spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said. On the occasion, students performed patriotic songs and traditional dances, while the Tibetan dances by LDL Monastery Dirang added a soulful touch.

Soldiers captivated the audience with an electrifying Bhangra performance, besides a Gatka demonstration showcasing the martial art’s grace and precision. The 30 SSB Battalion presented a spectacular dog show, showcasing the unwavering loyalty, agility, and skill of their canine companions, critical in military operations.

To mark the occasion, a cycling rally was organized on Sunday that was participated in by ex-servicemen and soldiers. The cyclists travelled 80 kilometers through rugged terrain from the Nyukmadung War Memorial to the Phudung War Memorial, which ended with a wreath-laying ceremony for Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his nation, the spokesman said.

Local schools of the area also hosted sketching and speech competitions, where young minds reflected on themes of bravery, patriotism, and duty, ensuring that the torch of their legacy burns bright.

The event concluded with speeches by veterans who recounted their experiences, filling the air with a sense of pride and resolve.

On that fateful day in 1962, amidst harsh terrain and overwhelming odds, the soldiers of the 62nd Infantry Brigade, led by Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, stood resolute against advancing Chinese forces. Though engaged in a tactical withdrawal, they inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, embodying the very essence of valour and patriotism.

The Nyukmadung War Memorial, with its towering 25-foot-tall chorten, now stands as a hallowed space, a place where stories of unparalleled sacrifice come alive to inspire future generations.

The 62nd anniversary of the battle was more than a commemoration; it was a reaffirmation of the values of courage, unity, and patriotism. It strengthened the bond between the Indian Army and the local community, ensuring the legacy of the heroes, which would inspire generations to come, the spokesman said.

“As we remember the valiant soldiers of 1962, we stand united in our gratitude and resolve to uphold the ideals they fought for,” he added.

Also Read: Arunachal: AAPSU Strongly Opposes ABK Circular on Proposed Surname Change for Communities

Also Watch: