Shekhar Goswami, Amritaprabha Mahanta shifted to Haflong sub-jail after custody

OUR BUREAU

GUWAHATI/HAFLONG: At the end of the 14-day police custody, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kamrup (Metro), sent musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritaprabha Mahanta to judicial custody. In light of the incident that happened outside Baksa District Jail after the five accused in the case of renowned Assamese singer Late Zubeen Garg's death were taken there, the authorities decided to take the duo to the Haflong sub-jail in Dima Hasao district.

Heavy security arrangements were in place, right from the point they were taken to court and later to Haflong, to prevent any untoward incident from taking place. Unprecedented security arrangements with barricades were also witnessed at several places in Haflong.

The duo was arrested by the SIT on October 2 and produced before the court of the CJM on October 3, following which they were sent to 14 days in police custody.

The Haflong sub-jail does not have a superintendent but is governed by a magistrate.

Authorities have declined to provide details on the specific charges, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing probe.

The case has drawn widespread attention across Assam and the Northeast, with fans and cultural organizations calling for a transparent and thorough investigation into the beloved artiste's death.

According to available information, the Haflong sub-jail already has 69 accused prisoners against its capacity of 68.

Today, the SIT recorded the statement of noted lyricist, composer, and singer Diganta Bharati and another person identified as Mriganka Hazarika.

