Shyamkanu Mahanta Faces Re-Arrest in Fresh Economic Offense Case Registered by CID

Guwahati: Cultural entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta, already in 14-day police custody in connection with the ongoing probe into singer Zubeen Garg’s demise, is set to face re-arrest in a fresh case registered by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The new case, filed under Section 19/2, pertains to alleged economic offenses. CID officials confirmed that the re-arrest would be executed once his current custody period ends.

Investigations into suspected financial irregularities are underway, with key documents and digital evidence being scrutinised to establish the scale of the offense. Authorities indicated that further details will be shared as inquiries progress.