SHOCKING: Zubeen Garg Dies, But Northeast Festival Still Goes On

Guwahati: The Northeast Festival in Singapore continued despite the heartbreaking death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, who drowned on September 19 during a cruise party.
Invited to perform on September 20, Zubeen arrived on September 17 but was reportedly left without any security or official escort by the organisers, led by Shyamkanu Mahanta. His death has been widely attributed to negligence.
Shocking posts from Northeastern attendees have now surfaced. On September 21, the Naga folk fusion group Seyie Intrepid shared photos from the festival’s exhibition, while another participant posted a smiling photo captioned, “Show must go on.”
Though the main performance was cancelled after Zubeen’s death, exhibition and other festival activities reportedly carried on, sparking outrage among fans and the Northeast community.
Critics accuse the organisers of lacking compassion and accountability, demanding answers about why safety measures were ignored and why the festival didn’t pause to honor the fallen legend.