SHOCKING: Zubeen Garg Dies, But Northeast Festival Still Goes On

Guwahati: The Northeast Festival in Singapore continued despite the heartbreaking death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, who drowned on September 19 during a cruise party.

Invited to perform on September 20, Zubeen arrived on September 17 but was reportedly left without any security or official escort by the organisers, led by Shyamkanu Mahanta. His death has been widely attributed to negligence.