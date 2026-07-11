Sikh Community to Celebrate 200 Years of Settlement in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Sikhs of Assam have a rich and glorious history. Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, visited Assam during his first Udasi (missionary journey) in 1505. Later, at another important point in history, the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, visited Assam in 1667, adding further significance to the history of Sikhs in the state.

Although Sikhs migrated to Assam at different times for various reasons, the most significant permanent settlement began during the Burmese (Maan) invasion of Assam between 1818 and 1822. At the request of Swargadeo Chandrakanta Singha, the King of Assam, Maharaja Ranjit Singh of Punjab sent a force of 500 Sikh soldiers under the leadership of the brave Chaitanya Singh to fight against the Burmese. After the final battle of Hadirachaki, many of these Sikh soldiers settled permanently in Assam. This marked the beginning of the indigenous Sikh community in Assam, a history that now spans more than two centuries.

In fact, if the establishment of Gurdwara Mataji at Chaparmukh in 1820 is taken as the base year, the bicentenary of the permanent settlement of Assamese Sikhs should have been celebrated in 2020. However, the event could not be organised due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Assamese Sikh Santha, the state's traditional social organisation of Sikhs, has become divided and weakened because of prolonged inaction by its leadership.

Against this backdrop, a special general meeting held on June 7, 2026, at the Borkola Central Gurdwara resolved to organise a grand bicentenary celebration of the permanent Sikh settlement in Assam. Accordingly, a general meeting of the Indigenous Sikhs of Assam has been scheduled for July 12 at the Borkola Central Gurdwara, the cultural and religious centre for Assamese Sikhs.

The meeting will discuss the present condition and future direction of the Assamese Sikh Santha. It will also initiate the formation of the organising committee for the grand celebration marking 206 years of the permanent settlement of Sikhs in Assam.

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