Singapore PM’s Facebook Page Deactivated Amid Global Online Outcry

Guwahati: In a major development in the Zubeen Garg death case, five accused have been remanded again, with the court ordering enhanced jail security amid rising public scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the official Facebook page of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has reportedly been deactivated following a massive global campaign demanding justice for the late singer.

Lakhs of users, particularly from Assam and the Assamese diaspora, flooded the page with posts and comments using the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg, urging a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

The online movement has gone viral across platforms, with the hashtag trending widely within hours. Artists, students, and citizens from across Assam and beyond have joined the campaign, transforming social media into a space for collective grief, anger, and solidarity.

“No official statement has been released on the reasons behind the page’s deactivation,” authorities said, even as discussions intensified globally about the unprecedented online mobilisation.

Actress Amrita Gogoi was among those who urged people to participate in the digital protest, calling it a movement of unity and remembrance. “We grew up with Zubeen’s voice. Now it’s our turn to speak for him,” wrote one user.

Within a day, #JusticeForZubeenGarg has become more than a hashtag it has evolved into a symbol of shared emotion and public demand for truth.