Sit-in Protest in Margherita: AJYCP Council Renews Demand to Scrap CAA

Margherita: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Tinsukia District Committee, today organised a sit-in protest in Margherita in response to statewide demonstrations demanding immediate repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They organised a three-hour-long silent protest. The protest underlined growing discontent among several student and nationalist groups that believe the Act threatens the cultural and demographic identity of Assam.

During the demonstration, protestors also raised concerns over alleged police atrocities during the earlier anti-CAA movement, where several youths were injured, and five persons lost their lives in police firing. The Council demanded that the state government officially honour these five martyrs and acknowledge their sacrifice.