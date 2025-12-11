Top Headlines

Sit-in Protest in Margherita: AJYCP Council Renews Demand to Scrap CAA

Protestors in Margherita call for CAA withdrawal and official recognition for those who died in earlier anti-CAA protests
Image of the silent sit-in protest organised by the AJYCP in Margherita
Margherita: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Tinsukia District Committee, today organised a sit-in protest in Margherita in response to statewide demonstrations demanding immediate repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They organised a three-hour-long silent protest. The protest underlined growing discontent among several student and nationalist groups that believe the Act threatens the cultural and demographic identity of Assam.

During the demonstration, protestors also raised concerns over alleged police atrocities during the earlier anti-CAA movement, where several youths were injured, and five persons lost their lives in police firing. The Council demanded that the state government officially honour these five martyrs and acknowledge their sacrifice.

The protest saw massive participation with hundreds of members from the Margherita Regional Committee participating in the agitation. Kanchan Bora, Vice President, AJYCP Tinsukia District Committee, who led the demonstration, reiterated the organisation's uncompromising stand, the CAA must be withdrawn without delay.

Furthermore, he warned that the agitation will intensify if the government fails to act. Demonstrators vowed to continue the democratic movement until the fulfilment of their demands, thus indicating that the anti-CAA sentiment in the region remains alive.

