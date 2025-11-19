Village Panchayat Staff Hold Sit-In Strike Against Long-Standing Grievances

Their main demands include equal pay with regular staff, a confirmed service period until the age of 60, and the introduction of a proper HR policy to ensure security and transparency in their employment. Workers noted that these issues have been raised before the authorities many times, yet little progress has been made.

Speaking to reporters, several workers said that although the Assam Government had earlier claimed to have taken a Cabinet decision on some of their concerns, the promised benefits have not reached them. They added that the very low salary they receive is not enough to meet even basic family needs, making their situation increasingly difficult.

The protesting employees urged the government to address their demands at the earliest and provide justice to thousands of contractual workers serving at the grassroots level. They said they hope the authorities will take meaningful action, as continued neglect may force them to intensify their movement.