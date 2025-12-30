Sivasagar, Tezpur Clinch Titles at 59th Junior Inter-District Volleyball Championship

Mankachar: The 59th Junior Boys’ and Girls’ Inter-District Volleyball Championship 2025 culminated on a positive note at the playground of Hatsingimari College in the South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam.
The three-day tournament culminated on its final day as the champions were announced. In the girls’ section, the volleyball team from Sivasagar displayed excellent coordination to be declared the champions. In the boys’ section, the Tezpur team won the finale, where they dominated the match and secured champions title. Both teams earned widespread appreciation from players, judges, and the audience alike.
Furthermore, the championship brought together teams from different districts, making the venue a bustling centre of sporting events. A large number of local residents assembled each day to watch the matches, a factor that shows how volleyball is gaining popularity in the region, as well as the vibrancy of the sporting culture.
The championship tournament not only celebrates volleyball as a sport but also underscores the importance of organised athletics in fostering confident and competent youth within the discipline of sports. Additionally, organising the event in Hatsingimari demonstrates that the South Salmara–Mankachar district in the state has made significant progress in establishing itself as a burgeoning sports hub within the region.
Moreover, MLA of the Mankachar constituency, Aminul Islam, congratulated both the winning and participating teams. He thanked all the players who took part in the final matches and said the people of the district enjoyed watching teams from other districts that had come to compete. He further asserts his appreciation to the organisers for ensuring the tournament was conducted peacefully.
The coach of the Sivasagar girls’ team praised the organisers and officials of South Salmara–Mankachar district for their warm hospitality and support. He thanked them for their warm association.
The championship was organised very successfully, and it underlined the role of inter-district sports events in nurturing young talent, promoting sportsmanship, and strong bonds between districts, with active participation from youth across the state.