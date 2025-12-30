Sivasagar, Tezpur Clinch Titles at 59th Junior Inter-District Volleyball Championship

Mankachar: The 59th Junior Boys’ and Girls’ Inter-District Volleyball Championship 2025 culminated on a positive note at the playground of Hatsingimari College in the South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam.

The three-day tournament culminated on its final day as the champions were announced. In the girls’ section, the volleyball team from Sivasagar displayed excellent coordination to be declared the champions. In the boys’ section, the Tezpur team won the finale, where they dominated the match and secured champions title. Both teams earned widespread appreciation from players, judges, and the audience alike.

Furthermore, the championship brought together teams from different districts, making the venue a bustling centre of sporting events. A large number of local residents assembled each day to watch the matches, a factor that shows how volleyball is gaining popularity in the region, as well as the vibrancy of the sporting culture.