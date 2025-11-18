Sivsagar Dedicates Road to Zubeen Garg on His Birth Anniversary

Sivsagar: The historic town of Sivsagar paid a meaningful tribute to Assam’s beloved singer and cultural figure, Zubeen Garg, by formally inaugurating a public road in his memory on his birth anniversary. The newly named Zubeen Garg Road stretches from the Dikhow Bridge near the iron crane installation up to the Darbar Playground trijunction, marking an important route used by people every day.
The initiative was jointly taken by the Nikhil Asom Ganatantrik Gon Sworaj Party, the Indian Patriotic Federation Socialist (IPFS), Alok Sangha, and locals. Organisers said the dedication represents the deep respect and affection people continue to hold for Zubeen Garg, whose music and personality made him a household name across the state.
The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp and the offering of floral tributes. The programme was chaired by Ratnamoni Sharma, while senior journalist and chief coordinator Pranjal Rajguru explained the purpose behind naming the road after the late artist and the collective effort that made it possible.
Invited guests who addressed the gathering included educationist Jyotiprasad Dutta and senior journalists Bhairab Munda, Joy Jyoti Gogoi, Mostakur Rahman, and Farid Islam Hazarika. Writer and thinker Shamsul Bari also spoke on Zubeen Garg’s contribution to Assamese culture and the need to keep his legacy alive.
A large number of social workers and locals participated in the event, among them Mustak Ahmed, Rumi Budhagohain, Debabrata Budhagohain, Mintu Bayan, Ratul Talukdar, Bidit Dev Sharma, Sona Ali, Rafik Ali, Alim Hussain, Nabiullah, Asif Ali, Rafikul Rahman, Bina Goswami, Ranjan Gogoi, Deepak Borthakur, Arup Saikia, Asima Baruah, Ravi Hazarika, Dudumoni Pachani, Raveen Hatimuriah, Raju Nath, Shailen Gayan, and Raju Bihani. Members of the Amolapatty Traders’ Association were also present.
The event ended with a shared sense of pride as Sivsagar added a lasting tribute to one of Assam’s most cherished artists.