Sivsagar Dedicates Road to Zubeen Garg on His Birth Anniversary

Sivsagar: The historic town of Sivsagar paid a meaningful tribute to Assam’s beloved singer and cultural figure, Zubeen Garg, by formally inaugurating a public road in his memory on his birth anniversary. The newly named Zubeen Garg Road stretches from the Dikhow Bridge near the iron crane installation up to the Darbar Playground trijunction, marking an important route used by people every day.

The initiative was jointly taken by the Nikhil Asom Ganatantrik Gon Sworaj Party, the Indian Patriotic Federation Socialist (IPFS), Alok Sangha, and locals. Organisers said the dedication represents the deep respect and affection people continue to hold for Zubeen Garg, whose music and personality made him a household name across the state.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp and the offering of floral tributes. The programme was chaired by Ratnamoni Sharma, while senior journalist and chief coordinator Pranjal Rajguru explained the purpose behind naming the road after the late artist and the collective effort that made it possible.