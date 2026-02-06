Six Major ONGC Incidents in Assam Lead to Three Casualties Over Five Years

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, informed the Lok Sabha today that six major incidents of gas leakages, uncontrolled well blow-outs, fires, and other industrial accidents have occurred in oil and gas fields operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) in Assam during the past five years, leading to three casualties. The ONGC has taken penal action against some of the erring officers for the incidents.

Union Minister of State (MoS) Suresh Gopi revealed these details in response to an unstarred question by MP Kali Charan Singh.

The question posed by MP Kali Charan Singh related to the complete details of the number of gas leakages, uncontrolled well blow-outs, fires and other industrial accidents that occurred during the last five years in the oil and gas fields operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) in the State of Assam.

In his answer, Union MoS Suresh Gopi stated that six (06) major incidents of gas leakages, uncontrolled well blow-outs, fires and other industrial accidents have occurred in oil and gas fields operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) in the State of Assam during the last five years.

He said, “ONGC follows and implements the latest safety protocols and procedures in all its operational activities. Regular internal safety audits are conducted by ONGC personnel. Mandatory safety audits/inspections are also carried out by Statutory Authorities such as the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) and the Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD).” Details of the action taken against the officials and contractors found responsible in different incidents were also provided by the minister.

Regarding the details of compensation paid to the affected farmers, workers and local residents, incident-wise and district-wise, they are as under:

In the incident dated June 12, 2025, in Sivasagar, compensation was provided as follows: (i) An ex-gratia payment of Rs. 1,43,50,000 was made through the Sivasagar District Administration to the residents who were shifted to Relief Camps during the gas blowout incident at well RDS-147A; (ii) A payment of Rs. 1,13,84,583 was made to the District Authorities to reimburse the expenses incurred and services utilized during the gas blowout incident at Well RDS-147A.

The Minister also remarked, “ONGC prioritizes upgrading its infrastructure and replacing ageing equipment, implementing advanced technologies for improved reliability and energy efficiency, and adhering to updated guidelines and safety regulations.”

He also provided a summary of six incidents in the past five years.

In an incident that occurred on December 6, 2021, an accident took place at drilling rig E-1400-XIII in the Assam Asset. One casualty of ONGC personnel was reported.

In the second incident dated June 5, 2022, an accident occurred at drilling rig E-760-X in the Jorhat Asset. One casualty of ONGC personnel was reported.

In the third incident dated November 14, 2022, an industrial accident was reported in the A&AA Basin, Jorhat, where one ONGC employee was injured.

The fourth incident related to a fire incident on July 21, 2023, which occurred at rig SKP-150-II deployed at well NG#8 in the Assam Asset. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

As for the fifth incident dated January 7, 2025, a fire occurred at Borholla Gas Gathering Station (GGS), Jorhat Asset. One casualty was reported.

In the sixth incident, on June 12, 2025, a blowout occurred during service operations at well number RDS#147A in Sivasagar, Assam. The well was capped on June 27, 2025. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Action was taken in an incident dated January 7, 2025, where penal action was taken against the HSE Manager, Process-In-Charge, Installation Manager, Surface Area Manager and Surface Manager, as per ONGC CDA Rules.

Again, in another incident dated June 5, 2022, penal action was taken against DIC, the In-ChargeRig Building and the Assistant-in-Charge Rig Building as per ONGC CDA Rules.

Against an incident on June 12, 2025, penal action was taken against MDT heads, Installation Manager, Operation Manager, In-charge Logging as per ONGC CDA rules and the contractor. The Well Control Certification Agency, through which the subject contractor obtained training for its field manpower, has been banned, and an investigation has been initiated. Also, contractual payment to the contractor was withheld for the entire blowout period.

