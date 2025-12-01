Six New MCLAs Join BTC to Strengthen Community Representation

Kokrajhar: In a move aimed at broadening community representation within the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), six newly nominated Members of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs) have formally joined the BTC government led by Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary. The Governor granted approval for their induction, which marks an administrative step towards ensuring that diverse ethnic groups in the region have a voice in policy-making.

The nominated members include Karmeswar Roy representing the Rajbongshi community, Ratan Chandra Rava from the Rava community, Nandalal Magar from the Gorkha community, Hem Prabha Devi representing the Koch community, Ajay Kumar Hazarika for the Kalita community, and Ridip Kumar Deka representing the Sarania–Kachari community.

Officials said the inclusion of these members is expected to improve the council’s outreach across various communities and strengthen participatory governance in the BTC area. The move also reflects the council’s effort to ensure balanced representation of ethnic groups that contribute to the region’s social fabric. With the joining of the six MCLAs, the BTC government aims to enhance coordination with grassroots communities, address long-pending developmental concerns, and promote inclusive administrative decision-making. The induction is being viewed as a positive step toward strengthening democratic participation in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).