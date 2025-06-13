Sonam confesses role in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder plot

Correspondent

SHILLONG: Even as the Sohra honeymoon murder case continues to send shockwaves across the region, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Eastern Range, Meghalaya Police, Davis Marak, revealed that Sonam Raghuvanshi has confessed to her role in the conspiracy behind the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. However, the identity of the mastermind remains elusive, with mutual blame exchanged between the accused.

"Yes, she has confessed that she's a part of the conspiracy, but the question as to who is the mastermind-that needs to be established, because she is blaming Raj, whereas Raj (Kushwaha) is putting the blame on Sonam," DIG Marak told reporters.

Marak stated that police will take the accused to Sohra for crime scene recreation only after interrogations are completed and inconsistencies in their statements are resolved. "Yes, we will take them to Sohra after we have completed our interrogation because during the interrogation we need to establish the facts, and the inconsistencies in the statements of the different accused persons have to be ironed out. And once there is clarity in the statements of all the accused persons, then we are taking them to different places for recreation of the crime scene."

When asked about reports that Rs 20 lakhs were offered to contract killers, Marak responded, "That is under investigation, and this is what we are asking the accused persons at this stage. So at this stage I will not be able to confirm that."

He revealed that three scooties were hired by Raja and Sonam and the three hired killers. One scooty was abandoned at Sohra rim after Raja was murdered and Sonam travelled halfway back on one of the killers' scooties. She later travelled to Guwahati and then onwards to Indore, near where she was later apprehended.

DIG Marak also said that the Meghalaya Police will seek the help of Guwahati Police and other state police, as and where such assistance is required.

