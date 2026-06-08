Southwest Monsoon Reaches Assam, IMD Predicts Widespread Rain Across Northeast Till June 13

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Southwest Monsoon 2026 arrived in Assam today. The monsoon hit a few NE states yesterday before progressing to Assam.

With the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon, the IMD has forecast ‘Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura’ until June 13.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, has issued a special bulletin on the Southwest Monsoon, which says, “The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of west-central & entire northeast Bay of Bengal and some more parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, entire Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, and some parts of Tripura, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh today, June 7, 2026.

Regarding the progress of the Southwest Monsoon, the RMC bulletin stated, “The Northern Limit of Monsoon now passes through 17.5°N/60°E, 17.5°N/65°E, 17°N/70°E, Devgad, Koppal, Ananthapuramu, Chennai, 15.5°N/85°E, 22°N/90.0°E, Kailashahar, Lamding, North Lakhimpur and 29°N/95°E as of June 7.”

The RMC bulletin further says that conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, some parts of Telangana, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu & southwest Bay of Bengal and some more parts of the west-central & northwest Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Northeastern states during the next 2-3 days.

As for the current meteorological conditions, the RMC stated, “An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam & neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level.”

RMC also stated the chief amount of rainfall (5 cm and above) recorded in the state in the past 24 hours: KVK Cachar 10 cm, Cachar KVK AWS 10 cm, Silchar 9 cm, Maranhat 9 cm, Panchgram AEGCL 8 cm, B P GHAT 8 cm, Algapur Circle AWS 7 cm, Lakhipur (ARG) 6 cm, Matijuri 6 cm, Salakati_AEGCL AWS 6 cm, Amraghat 5 cm, and Dholai 5 cm.

Assam’s farmers depend on the monsoon rains for crop cultivation, especially paddy, because irrigation facilities are inadequate or non-functional in most of the state.

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