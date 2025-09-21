Top Headlines

Special Medical Team to Determine Duration of Zubeen Garg’s Public Homage at Sarusajai

GMCH doctors to assess how long the legendary singer’s mortal remains can be preserved for viewing by thousands of fans.
Image of legendary late singer Zubeen Garg inside coffin
Published on

Guwahati: The Assam government has deployed a special medical team from the Anatomy Department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to examine the mortal remains of music icon Zubeen Garg, which arrived in Guwahati earlier today. 

The doctors will determine the duration for which the body can be kept for public homage at Sarusajai Stadium, where lakhs of fans are expected to pay their respects. 

Officials noted that in case of any signs of decomposition, the cremation could be advanced to tomorrow evening. The state administration is coordinating closely with local authorities to manage the massive crowd while ensuring smooth arrangements for the final rites.

