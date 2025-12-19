Special Trains Between Guwahati and Aizawl to Run During Christmas Holidays

Aizawl: Travellers heading home for Christmas and New Year will have a helping hand this year, as Indian Railways plans to run two special trains between Guwahati and Aizawl. The announcement was made by Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena.

Vanlalvena said he had approached Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to set up extra services on the Guwahati–Aizawl (Sairang) route, pointing out the heavy travel expected during the festive season. The minister approved the request, and the trains will now operate as planned.

The first train will leave Guwahati for Aizawl on 22 December, with a second departure on 24 December. Return services from Aizawl to Guwahati are scheduled for 23 and 25 December. Each train will have 14 coaches, providing much-needed additional capacity during the holiday rush.

The MP noted that the special trains will also be a boon for Mizoram and Manipur residents living in Delhi and other large cities, many of whom struggle to get direct tickets to Aizawl. Travelling via Guwahati will now give them a convenient option.