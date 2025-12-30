Delimitation Redraws Hailakandi Politics: BJP Ticket Fight Takes Centre Stage

Hailakandi: The political equation of the Hailakandi Assembly constituency has undergone a significant transformation following the delimitation of constituencies, dramatically altering the electoral outlook ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Once considered a minority-dominated seat, Hailakandi has now emerged as a Hindu-majority constituency, reshaping party strategies and electoral expectations.

As per the political estimates, the current count of the Hindu voters in the constituency surpasses the count of the minority Muslim voters by some 75,000 voters. Due to this reason, the scales have definitely tipped in favour of the ruling political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is believed that the BJP stands with an edge over its rivals to win the seat.

With the BJP’s victory being considered almost assured, the next question in Indian politics has changed from whether the BJP will win to which candidates are likely to be given the party ticket. A number of leaders have already expressed their interest.