Sporting Union Clinches Knockout Football Title, Extends Dominance in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: Sporting Union Club has once again proved why it remains one of the strongest football sides in Hailakandi. After lifting the Football League title earlier this season, the club added another major trophy to its shelf by winning the Knockout Football Tournament organised by the District Sports Association (DSA), Hailakandi.

This year’s competition brought together 14 teams, each hoping to make their mark. The final, played on November 18 at the Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium, drew one of the biggest crowds in recent years. Supporters filled the stands long before kick-off, creating a lively and energetic atmosphere.

Sporting Union lived up to expectations, defeating Chandrapur FC with a clean 2–0 victory. The team showed strong coordination and confidence, keeping control of the match from the early minutes. Their win was built on steady defending, sharp passing and calm finishing.