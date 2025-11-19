Sporting Union Clinches Knockout Football Title, Extends Dominance in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: Sporting Union Club has once again proved why it remains one of the strongest football sides in Hailakandi. After lifting the Football League title earlier this season, the club added another major trophy to its shelf by winning the Knockout Football Tournament organised by the District Sports Association (DSA), Hailakandi.
This year’s competition brought together 14 teams, each hoping to make their mark. The final, played on November 18 at the Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium, drew one of the biggest crowds in recent years. Supporters filled the stands long before kick-off, creating a lively and energetic atmosphere.
Sporting Union lived up to expectations, defeating Chandrapur FC with a clean 2–0 victory. The team showed strong coordination and confidence, keeping control of the match from the early minutes. Their win was built on steady defending, sharp passing and calm finishing.
The standout of the tournament was Siranjoy Riyang, who became the highest scorer with eight goals in only three matches. His performance in the final once again showed why he is considered one of the most promising players in the district.
After the match, DSA officials handed over trophies and individual awards. Many praised the association, and especially the Football Unit, for organising both the Football League and the Knockout Tournament smoothly and professionally. As a newly formed team, Chandrapur Football Club also put up an admirable performance and showcased disciplined, attentive football.
