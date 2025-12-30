SRS Academy Bachpan School Celebrates Annual Foundation Day in Jagiroad

Jagiroad: SRS Academy Bachpan School, a private educational institution in Jagiroad, celebrated its Annual Foundation Day along with a vibrant cultural programme at the Jagiroad Multipurpose Auditorium amid great enthusiasm and festive spirit.

The celebration highlighted the school’s commitment to quality education as well as the physical and mental development of young learners. Ahead of the cultural evening titled “Apurba Bharat”, several distinguished personalities from the Jagiroad region were felicitated in recognition of their contributions to society.

The cultural programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers and staff of the school. The children captivated the audience with a series of colourful dance and music performances and also took part in a traditional attire competition. A special musical presentation titled “Operation Sindoor” drew loud applause from the audience and emerged as one of the highlights of the evening.

During the event, students who excelled in sports, academics and other co-curricular activities were honoured with certificates, medals and trophies. Addressing the gathering, Principal Anindita Baruah said the school would continue its efforts to provide quality education while focusing on the holistic development of children in the years to come.

On the occasion, the school’s wall magazine “Kishalay” was formally unveiled by Mayang Revenue Circle Officer Priyanka Gogoi.

The programme was attended by several distinguished guests, including HR representative of the Tata Semiconductor Project Arupjyoti Sharma, Secretary of Indus Academy Educational Trust Manoranjan Mishra, Principal of Spectrum Academy Prashanta Bhattacharya, educationist Prasanna Saha, teacher Parag Tamuli, and noted local businessmen Jagadish Agarwala, Thaneshwar Agarwala, Ganesh Agarwala, and Jitesh Agarwala.

The event concluded on a joyful note with the presence of parents, guardians, teachers, students and well-wishers, making the foundation day celebration a memorable one for the school community.