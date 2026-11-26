Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a move aimed at expediting the disposal of leave applications and preventing delays in salary-related matters, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), has authorised district mission coordinators (DMCs) to examine and approve leave applications of assistant teachers (TET contractual) and state pool teachers at the district level.

According to a notification issued by SSA, the authorisation covers child care leave, maternity leave and earned leave, subject to verification of leave eligibility, availability of leave balance wherever applicable, and maintenance of proper records in accordance with prevailing rules and guidelines.

Earlier, leave applications submitted by these teachers had to pass through multiple levels, beginning with the school, followed by the block mission office and district mission office, before reaching the state mission office for approval.

The lengthy procedure often resulted in delays in the approval and disposal of applications.

The notification also pointed out that in several cases, teachers had already availed themselves of leave before receiving formal approval due to procedural delays.

In some instances, their salaries were also withheld pending approval of leave applications, causing unnecessary hardship.

However, the new arrangement stipulates that applications seeking earned leave exceeding 15 days must be forwarded by the DMC concerned to the state mission office along with necessary supporting documents and specific recommendations for concurrent approval.

The DMCs have been directed to ensure timely examination and disposal of all leave applications, and maintain proper records of leave sanctioned at the district level.

The notification has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

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