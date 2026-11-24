STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the management and utilisation of school-level grants through savings bank accounts of school management committees (SMCs) under Samagra Shiksha and Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN).

This has been done to introduce a uniform financial management system with mandatory monthly expenditure reporting, bank reconciliation and stricter monitoring of funds. SSA had earlier directed SMCs to open two savings bank accounts.

The move is aimed at ensuring greater transparency, accountability and uniformity in the handling of school-level grants, while strengthening financial monitoring and preventing excess releases, diversion and misuse of funds.

The SOP provides for opening a separate savings bank account for each eligible SMC with a designated or approved bank branch. The accounts will be jointly operated by authorised signatories approved through an SMC resolution, while the head teacher or member secretary will coordinate the account-opening process and submit the required KYC and school-related documents.

Under the new procedure, grants will be released to SMCs against approved school-level activities and their annual eligibility under the Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWP&B) and Project Approval Board (PAB) norms. The state mission office will allocate the approved budget to districts through FinAssam, subject to fund availability and necessary approvals, while the district mission coordinators (DMCs)/drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) will determine the admissible grants after considering previous releases, expenditure, unutilised balances and accrued interest.

The SOP makes it clear that no school will receive funds beyond its approved annual eligibility or admissible entitlement.

The SMCs will be required to maintain detailed financial records, including cashbooks or bank books, grant receipt and expenditure registers, scheme-wise expenditure records, bank statements, reconciliation statements, bills, vouchers, invoices, procurement documents, stock and asset registers, meeting proceedings and utilisation certificates.

Any diversion of funds between schemes or components without prior approval will be prohibited.

The SOP also introduces a system of adjustment of previous releases before subsequent instalments are sanctioned. The authorities will take into account actual verified expenditure, unutilised balances, interest accrued on previous grants and the total annual eligibility of the SMC.

For monthly financial monitoring, SMCs will have to reconcile their bank balances with their cashbooks and submit bank reconciliation statements (BRS), expenditure details and utilisation certificates (UCs) to the block office by the fifth day of the succeeding month.

District-level monitoring mechanisms will also review grants released to individual SMCs, actual expenditure, scheme-wise utilisation, unspent balances, accrued interest, procurement compliance and timely submission of financial documents. The district mission office will undertake sample physical verification of expenditure and assets created or procured under the grants.

Any irregularity, diversion of funds, unsupported expenditure or excess release detected during verification will be reported to the competent authority for necessary action, including recovery wherever applicable. All SMC accounts will remain subject to government audit, inspection and verification.

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