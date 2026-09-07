SSUHS Convocation: VP Radhakrishnan Urges Youth to Shun Substance Abuse

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan today urged graduating healthcare professionals to uphold compassion, ethics and scientific excellence and dedicate their knowledge and skills to the service of humanity. He said this while addressing the convocation ceremony of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Guwahati. He also presented the Dr John Berry White Award for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The Vice President is on a four-day visit to Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh from September 6 to 9. Earlier today, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan was received at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, by Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing the convocation, he said that the university, named after Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva, has emerged as an important institution for health sciences education, research and public health. He appreciated its efforts to promote medical knowledge in local languages, including the publication of an Anglo-Assamese Dictionary of Medical Science and medical textbooks in Assamese.

The Vice President highlighted the transformation of India’s healthcare sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat. He noted that more than 44 crore Ayushman cards have been issued, while recalling that the scheme has helped poor and middle-class families save an estimated Rs. 2 lakh crore in medical expenses.

Highlighting Assam’s healthcare progress, C. P. Radhakrishnan said that the number of medical colleges in the state has more than doubled from seven in 2021 to 15, with another nine under construction. He also highlighted AIIMS Guwahati, the first AIIMS in the Northeast, and Assam’s three-tier cancer-care network, including the state’s first Proton Beam Therapy Centre.

The Vice President congratulated Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Government of Assam for strengthening healthcare infrastructure and said that the changing healthcare landscape is enabling patients from outside Assam to increasingly seek advanced treatment in Guwahati.

Calling upon youth to lead healthy and disciplined lives, C. P. Radhakrishnan urged them to stay away from substance abuse and contribute to building a Nasha Mukt Bharat. He also advised students to use social media constructively and not allow it to consume excessive time.

The Vice President said that young healthcare professionals have a crucial role in advancing the vision of a Viksit and Swasth Bharat and wished the graduating students success in their future endeavours.

On Monday, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan will be felicitated at a civic reception at Gauhati University. He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for an infrastructure development project there.

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