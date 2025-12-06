Stranded Hoolock Gibbon Family Rescued After Four‑Day Effort

Itanagar: A family of Hoolock gibbon, including an adult male, an adult female and a juvenile, was rescued from a precarious situation after a four‑day operation in Horu Pahar village in the Lower Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh. The group was released into Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary, where they are now under close monitoring.

According to the officials, the gibbon family had become trapped on a 45‑metre‑high ficus tree. The tree was allegedly the only remaining refuge after large‑scale agricultural expansion, which resulted in the fragmentation of their forest canopy.