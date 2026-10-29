Student Suicide Prevention: Assam Seeks Data from Colleges, Universities

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Following directive by the Supreme Court of India in the Amit Kumar vs. Union of India and Others case, the Assam Higher Education Department has directed all government and private colleges, and universities in the state to submit information on measures taken to prevent student suicides, and ensure a safe and supportive environment for students.

The Directorate of Higher Education, Assam, has asked all educational institutions under the state's jurisdiction to furnish the required information in a prescribed format. The institutions have been instructed to submit the details by October 31.

The information sought includes the reporting of student suicides and unnatural deaths to the police and other authorities, as well as the submission of annual reports on such incidents to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other regulatory bodies.

The department has also sought details regarding the availability of qualified medical practitioner round the clock, either on campus or within a one-kilometre radius of the institution.

In addition, institutions have been asked to provide information on the filling of vacant faculty positions within four months, including special recruitment drives for reserved posts.

Details of vacant key administrative positions, the filling of reserved posts, reasons for vacancies and the time taken to fill them must also be furnished.

The department has instructed institutions to submit the information and ensure that all details are accurate and complete. The information must be duly verified by the head of the institution, principal or other competent authority.

The department has emphasised that the matter should be treated as urgent and compliance ensured within the stipulated deadline.

India recorded 14,488 student suicides in 2024, registering an increase of 4.3 per cent against 13,892 student suicides in 2023. According to NCRB data, during 2023-24 the percentages of student suicides were 24.6 at secondary schools, 18.6 in middle schools, 17.5 in higher secondary schools, 14.8 in primary schools and 5.5 at graduation level.

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