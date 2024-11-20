Assam: Nagaon police foil highway robbery bid, arrest three dacoits

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Based on a tip-off, Nagaon police busted a gang of highway robbers near the Nagaon Uriagaon bypass chariali on Monday night, leading to the arrest of three notorious dacoits and the seizure of two luxury vehicles belonging to them. Police immediately recovered several sharp weapons from their possessions too.

Sources claimed that acting on a tip, Nagaon police led by OC, Nagaon Sadar PS, launched an operation near the Uriagaon bypass chariali and foiled a planned highway robbery between Barghat Chariali and the Uriagaon bypass chariali.

The arrested dacoits have been identified as Amir Hamja, Zahirul Islam, and Hafiz Bhuyan, residents of Samaguri areas.

Police intercepted the gang of the dacoits at a fuel depot, seizing one vehicle (AS 02 AA 8926), and also picked up three suspects on the spot while another vehicle used by the gang managed to escape from police. But when police chased it, the vehicle (AS 02 AR 6078) was abandoned by the fleeing dacoits at another petrol pump near Samaguri, which was later seized by police, sources added further. According to police sources, the gang planned to rob vehicles on NH 37. This arrest follows a recent dacoity incident on the same highway.

Locals demanded an increase in police patrolling on the Uriagaon bypass and NH 37 to ensure the safety of the people on the road during nighttime.

