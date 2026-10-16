Supreme Court Issues Notice to Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders, Warns Against Intimidation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and others on a plea against their march to the top court on October 12 for filing a petition over alleged SIR irregularities.

"Nobody can browbeat the judiciary," said a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi said as petitioners said such conduct amounted to "browbeating" of judiciary.

The petitioners informed the bench that 200 lawyers had signed a memorandum expressing concern over attempts to intimidate the judiciary.

"We are not sitting in ivory towers. We know what statements they make outside and what they say in Court. We know everything," replied the CJI.

The petition also made Centre, Indian National Congress, and Mahua Moitra as respondents in the petition.

The petition filed by four advocates also sought contempt action against the Kerala unit of Congress party for their remarks against the CJI. The bench, however, declined to issue notice. The Kerala Congress unit and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra criticised the CJI and called for his resignation. (ANI)

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