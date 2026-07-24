Supreme Court Revokes Bail of Sonam Raghuvanshi in Honeymoon Murder Case

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem on Thursday said the Supreme Court's decision to cancel the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, had reaffirmed the prosecution's case and shifted the focus entirely to the trial. Describing the earlier grant of bail as only a "minor setback", he said the investigating team was optimistic about securing a conviction based on the evidence collected and the testimony of witnesses.

The Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Raja, an Indore-based businessman, was allegedly murdered during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 2025.

Talking to media persons in Shillong, Syiem said, "We are glad to know that the Supreme Court has actually cancelled the bail of Sonam Raghuwanshi and that she will be surrendering before the court."

He added, "After that our first priority right now, is actually look forward to the trial, which I said in the beginning infact I thought we have lost the battle but it was a minor setback, we are looking forward to the battle ahead that is the trial. We are optimistic about it."

Syiem said the Supreme Court had granted Sonam three weeks to surrender, though the police were yet to examine the detailed order before deciding the next course of action.

"The Supreme Court has given her three weeks time to surrender, though I am yet to see the fine print of the order and thereafter going through the fine print of the order we will take necessary steps. She has to surrender before the court I think, that's why I have to see the order what it says but most likely she will surrender before the court and then she will be sent to Judicial custody again," he said.

He said the cancellation of bail would ensure that the focus remained on the trial proceedings.

"Right now the bail is cancelled, we expect the trial and once trial is there, she will not be out in bail," he said.

Highlighting the efforts made by the investigating team, Syiem said the police had meticulously collected evidence against all the accused and were prepared to present it before the trial court.

"The investigation has tried it's level best to actually master all the evidence against all the accused out here and now this trial."

"That means we will have to place our evidence before the court and there will be hearing of the witnesses, actually who have testified and given their deposition before police what they've seen," he added.

"And that's how it will Substantiate or strengthened the case," Syiem said.

Expressing confidence in the prosecution, he said the testimony of witnesses would be central to securing a conviction.

"So, when trial starts now, we hope that Witnesses will be able to give a fine testimony so that we can acquired conviction in this case," he added.

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