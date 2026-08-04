Supreme Court summons Arunachal’s Chief and Home Secretary over CBI probe on CM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices and sought the presence of the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Home) of Arunachal Pradesh on August 24 with their response on the allegations of the CBI regarding the non-compliance in the probe against Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The apex had earlier ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations that various contracts of the public works in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded to firms linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu's family members.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta today took into note that the CBI has filed a status report on July 17, in which it stated that there is non-cooperation on behalf of the State government with respect to furnishing records.

"The status report was submitted on behalf of the CBI on July 17. A perusal of the same reflects that there is non-cooperation on behalf of the State government with respect to furnishing records. We deem it appropriate to issue notice to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home). We are making it returnable on August 24, 2026. Both the aforesaid officers shall remain present before this court along with their response to the aforementioned report of the CBI and also explain as to why there is non-cooperation and non-compliance of the directions of this court," orders the bench.

Earlier, the bench had directed the CBI to examine contracts awarded from November, 2015 till 2025.

The bench in its order had stated, "The CBI shall initiate a preliminary inquiry within two weeks. Preliminary inquiry and consequential investigation if any, shall cover execution of public works, contracts, and work orders within the period January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2025."

The bench had ordered that CBI shall not be precluded from examining transactions outside the above period. It had further directed the State of Arunachal Pradesh to cooperate and make available relevant records within four weeks to CBI.

"State of Arunachal Pradesh shall cooperate fully with the CBI. Chief Secretary of the state shall designate a nodal officer for coordination with the CBI. State shall ensure no record is destroyed," the order had said.

The top court had also made it clear that no evidence shall be destroyed.

The order of the apex court had come on a petition filed by the organisations, Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa.

The PIL was seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the award of contracts for public works to firms owned by family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Pema Khandu's father Dorjee Khandu's second wife Rinchin Drema and his nephew Tsering Tashi were also made parties in the case. In a helicopter crash in 2011, Dorjee Khandu had died when he was the Chief Minister.

Rinchin Drema's firm, Brand Eagles, has been awarded a large number of government contracts despite there being a clear conflict of interest, the petitioner claimed.

The PIL claimed that when there is evidence of government contracts being awarded only to the firms of family members of the Chief Minister and his close associates, then it is reasonable to draw an inference that such favour for government contract works of vast magnitude could not have been possible without direct knowledge, consent, and active support of the minister concerned.

The petition stated, "The Minister of this department was Dorjee Khandu, also former CM, till 2011 and then the charge was taken up by his son Pema Khandu, now present Chief Minister. It is a serious cause of concern in view of so many work orders executed by few selective firms belonging to the Minister himself and his family members." (ANI)

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